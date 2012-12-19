The Best Mayan Apocalypse Parties In New York City

Photo: Anky/Shutterstock
Have you heard that the world may be ending December 21?The date marks the end of the Mayan calendar, and believers are predicting the demise of earth.
If the end really is near, you might as well have some fun.
We’ve rounded up the biggest and best “end of the world” celebrations happening in New York City this Friday.
The restaurant/club is planning an end of the world dinner party on the night of December 21st with music by resident DJ Jacques Dumas.
For all those who make it to the next day, it's also throwing a 'survival brunch' with food, booze, and music the morning after.
If you're too spooked to leave home on December 21, venture out to Hudson Terrace's 'Beats & Booze' party to celebrate the end of the world on Dec. 20.
DJ Lulo & Bones will be spinning. Tickets to the bash, hosted by iAdventure.com, are $30 and available online.
Finish off your stay on earth with a bit of culture at The Bowery Hotel's end of the world party at 7 p.m. on December 21.
The party, which is free of charge (register here), will feature comedian Seth Herzog, singer/songwriter Rhett Miller, Mario the Magician, DJs Brooke Williams and Chris Sgroe, and an art-filled gallery with apocalypse-inspired paintings and sculptures.
The Gansevoort Park Avenue's rooftop will play host to an end of the world soiree featuring music and models posing for a 'post-apocalyptic photo shoot.'
If the world is really going to end, you might as well spend your final night with beautiful people. The party starts at 7 p.m. December 21.
Electronic musician Joakim and DJ Jacques Renault will entertain survivors of the apocalypse all night long at Cameo Gallery in Williamsburg.
Tickets to 'The Apocalypse Party' are $15 and available here. The party starts promptly at 11:59 p.m. on December 21, so these hosts are banking on the fact that we all make it through the day.
What better way to face the apocalypse than with a few laughs?
'The Daily Show''s John Hodgman will take to the stage at The Bell House in Gowanus to put on a comedy show called 'That Is All,' in preparation for the end of the Mayan Calendar.
Tickets to the December 21 show are available here.
'Party like there's no tomorrow' at this Hell's Kitchen watering hole, where believers will celebrate with a $5 margarita special and the music of DJ JROC.
No cover from 3 p.m. to 4 a.m.
361 Metropolitan Avenue, Brooklyn
Music hotspot The Knitting Factory in Brooklyn will host 'The Last Rock Show on Earth,' featuring Vajra, Starbolt 9, Autodrone, and other artists.
The December 21 show starts at 11:55 p.m.; tickets are $12 and available on TicketWeb.
Pay homage to the Mayans by eating your final meal at Restaurant Maya, restaurateur Richard Sandoval's Mexican kitchen on the Upper East Side.
In honour of the end of the Mayan Calendar, the restaurant will host an Apocalypse Party featuring a $65 price fixe menu with endless food from the Tequileria menu, as well as bottomless beers, house wines, margaritas and shelf liquors.
The folks behind one of New York City's creepiest haunted houses are running 'Nightmare (Before Christmas): The Experiment' through December 23 at a cultural centre on the Lower East Side.
But in celebration of the apocalypse, the performers will put on a special performance December 21 with an additional 11 p.m. show, followed by a party with Mexican snacks, drinks, 'a blood ritual and a human sacrifice.'
