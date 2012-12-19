The Best Mayan Apocalypse Parties In New York City

Photo: Anky/Shutterstock

Have you heard that the world may be ending December 21?The date marks the end of the Mayan calendar, and believers are predicting the demise of earth.



If the end really is near, you might as well have some fun.

We’ve rounded up the biggest and best “end of the world” celebrations happening in New York City this Friday.

Know of a party we missed? Let us know at [email protected].

