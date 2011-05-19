Maya Moore Becomes First Female Basketball Player To Sign With Nike's Jordan Brand

Photo: Wikipedia

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Top WNBA draft Maya Moore has become the first female basketball player to sign an endorsement deal with the Jordan Brand, a division of Nike Inc.The Oregon-based sportswear business in basketball great Michael Jordan’s name announced the agreement Wednesday.



Moore was selected by the Minnesota Lynx out of the University of Connecticut last month. Considered one of the best players to turn pro in years, she won two national titles at UConn and is a two-time winner of the Associated Press Player of the Year award.

In a statement issued by the company, Jordan says he’s “thrilled” to welcome Moore to the commercial team. He says her “hunger and determination to make an impact off the court makes her a valuable addition.”

