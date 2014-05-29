15 Pieces Of Advice From Maya Angelou

Renowned author Dr. Maya Angelou has died at the age of 86. Dr. Angelou had a diverse career, spanning from civil rights activist to poet.

Whether in speeches, interviews, or in her own writing, Dr. Angelou offered some beautiful advice on living life to the fullest. Here are 15 of her greatest quotes.

“My mission in life is not merely to survive, but to thrive; and to do so with some passion, some compassion, some humour, and some style.”

“Success is liking yourself, liking what you do, and liking how you do it.”

“Courage is the most important of all virtues, because without courage, you cannot practice any of the other virtues consistently.”

“I love to see a young girl go out and grab the world by the lapels. Life’s a bitch. You’ve got to go out and kick arse.”

“Hoping for the best, prepared for the worst, and unsurprised by anything in between.” ―

“I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings“

“There is no greater agony than bearing an untold story inside you.”



“If you don’t like something, change it. If you can’t change it, change your attitude. Don’t complain.”

“I do not trust people who don’t love themselves and yet tell me, ‘I love you.’ There is an African saying which is: Be careful when a naked person offers you a shirt.”

“I’ve learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.”

“You can only become truly accomplished at something you love. Don’t make money your goal. Instead pursue the things you love doing and then do them so well that people can’t take their eyes off of you.”



“If you get, give. If you learn, teach.”



“Be a rainbow in someone else’s cloud.” ― “Letter to My Daughter“

“All my work, my life, everything I do is about survival, not just bare, awful, plodding survival, but survival with grace and faith. While one may encounter many defeats, one must not be defeated.”

“I am grateful to have been loved and to be loved now and to be able to love, because that liberates. Love liberates. It doesn’t just hold — that’s ego. Love liberates. It doesn’t bind. Love says, ‘I love you. I love you if you’re in China. I love you if you’re across town. I love you if you’re in Harlem. I love you. I would like to be near you. I’d like to have your arms around me. I’d like to hear your voice in my ear. But that’s not possible now, so I love you. Go.”



“You may shoot me with your words, you may cut me with your eyes, you may kill me with your hatefulness, but still, like air, I’ll rise!” ― “

Still I Rise“

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.