Renowned author and poet Maya Angelou has died at 86, according to Fox 8 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

CBS News confirmed the news Wednesday morning.

Angelou had reportedly canceled an appearance scheduled for this week due to poor health.

She reportedly died at her home in Winston-Salem, CNN reports.

Angelou wrote the much-acclaimed autobiography “I Know Why The Caged Bird Sings” and is also known for her plays, poems, and essays.

Angelou was also a civil rights activist, and she worked with both Malcolm X and Martin Luther King, Jr.

She was a professor of American Studies at Wake Forest University.

