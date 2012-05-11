Consumer Confidence Blows By Expectations, As Markets Nearly Go Positive

A co-op shopper bags his groceries while a fellow co-op member works the cash register in New York City.

Photo: Chris Hondros/Getty Images

It’s a beat!



consumer confidence rose to its highest level in 4 years, as the reading of 77.8 sailed past expectations of 76.0.

Meanwhile, the stock market has almost totally erased its losses, with the Dow off 35, and the NASDAQ positive.

ORIGINAL POST: Last big datapoint of the week.

Analysts expect University of Michigan Consumer Confidence to come in at 76.0, down from 76.4 last month.

We’ll have the number come out when it comes at 9:55 AM ET.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.