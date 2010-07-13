US Trade Deficit Comes In Better Than Expected, But Everyone's Saying It Was Worse Than Expected

We’re living in bizarro world. We’re watching CNBC and everyone’s talking about the trade deficit of $42 billion in May, and how it’s “worse” than the $40 billion that economists were expecting.



We’re confused though: A wider-than-expected trade deficit is a sign of more robust return to pre-crisis trade/demand than folks had expected.

Want to see what “better” than expected trade numbers looked like? Go back during the crisis, when that fell sharply.

