US Trade Deficit Narrows To $US44.4 Billion

The U.S. trade deficit narrowed to $44.4 billion in May.

This beat expectations for a trade deficit of $US45 billion, and is down from a deficit of $US47 billion in April.

Exports totaled $US195.5 billion and imports totaled $US239.8 billion.

“May exports were $US2.0 billion more than April exports of $US193.5 billion. May imports were $US0.7 billion less than April imports of $US240.5 billion.”

While the latest trade report is sure to be overshadowed by the jobs report, it’s one to keep a close eye on.

“Recall that the -2.9% annualized drop in Q1 real GDP was primarily due to a plunge in net exports, which subtracted 150 bps from overall output and a slower pace of inventory accumulation, which lopped another 170 bps off of growth,” Deutsche Bank economists wrote ahead of the data release.

Click here for the full press release.

