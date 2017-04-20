Theresa May will meet the EU's chief Brexit negotiator in London next week

LONDON — Prime Minister Theresa May will meet the EU’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier, a spokesperson announced on Thursday morning.

Barnier, a French politician who has been appointed as European Chief Negotiator for the United Kingdom Exiting the European Union, will travel to London for the meeting.

Jean-Claude Juncker, president of the European Commission, and the de facto leader of the EU, will also be present at the meeting.

Britain’s two-year exit process from the European Union began in March, when Prime Minister Theresa May triggered Article 50.

After months of squabbles between EU and UK officials, the pair will begin to thrash out the details of the most crucial issues which must be resolved during upcoming negotiations.

Those include May’s pledge to take Britain out of the single market, her plan to slash EU immigration, and the prospect of striking an EU-UK free trade deal within the two-year time frame.

In March, Barnier challenged May over her claim that she would be willing to walk away from negotiations with no deal at all, saying that failure to strike a deal would have serious consequences for the UK.

