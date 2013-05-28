Here Comes The Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index...

At 10:00 AM ET, we’ll get the May results of the Richmond Fed Manufacturing survey.



Economists expect the measure to improve to -4 from -6 a month ago.

Click Here For Live Updates >

This comes as other manufacturing surveys signals a stall in May.

Here’s a tally from UBS’s Sam Coffin:

UBS

Here’s what those numbers would look like on the ISM’s scale. A reading below 50 signals contraction:

UBS

