Here Comes The Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index...

At 10:00 AM ET, we’ll get the May results of the Richmond Fed Manufacturing survey.
Economists expect the measure to improve to -4 from -6 a month ago.
This comes as other manufacturing surveys signals a stall in May.
Here’s a tally from UBS’s Sam Coffin:
UBS
Here’s what those numbers would look like on the ISM’s scale. A reading below 50 signals contraction:
UBS
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.