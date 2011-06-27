Personal Spending Growth Drops To 0%

Photo: Wikipedia

The number:Weaker across the board. Incomes grew just 0.3% in May, vs. 0.4% expected.



Personal spending officially stalled out, only growing 0% vs. 0.1% expected, and 0.3% last month.

Background: Analysts are looking for another 0.4% in income growth in May, which is the same as last month. however, sending is only expected to grow by 0.1%, down from 0.4% last month.

