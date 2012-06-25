NEW HOME SALES SURGE PAST EXPECTATIONS

Photo: Wikimedia Commons
ORIGINAL POST: Big economic news of the morning: May New Home Sales.Analysts expect the number to come in at a 347K annualized rate.
That’s up just a little from the previous month’s 343K.
UPDATE:
It’s a beat…
New homes sales surge past expectations from 343K last month to an annualized 369K this month.
The 7.6% jump is well above the expected 347K.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.