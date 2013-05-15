Here Comes Homebuilder Confidence...

The NAHB housing market index for May is out 10 a.m. ET.



Economists are looking for homebuilder confidence to rise to 43, from 42 the previous month.

Last time around homebuilders had said that rising construction costs, tight mortgage lending, and the inability to meet housing demand because of difficulties in construction credit were hurting homebuilder sentiment.

But the silver lining is mortgage borrowers finally seem to be playing a bigger role in the recovery.

