May Motor Vehicle Sales Are In, See How The Automakers Fared For The Month Here

Another month, another flurry of sales reports from the automakers. Let’s see how they did in May (Keep refreshing for the latest):

Ford: Total vehicle sales up 21.9% to 196,912; plans to build 570,000 vehicles in Q3, up 16% from last year.



General Motors: Total vehicle sales up 16.6% to 223,822.

Daimler AG: May U.S. sales up 21.9% to 19,871.

Nissan: May U.S. sales up 24% to 83,764.

Mercedes-Benz USA: May sales up 26.7% to 19,176.

Chrysler: Total U.S. sales for May of 104,819 units, an increase of 33% versus May 2009.

Toyota: May U.S. sales up 6.7% to 162,813 vehicles.

Honda: May U.S. sales up 19.1% to 117,173 vehicles.

Volkswagen America: May sales up 20.3% to 25,543 vehicles.

