Analysts were looking for a reading of 59.4 in the ISM manufacturing index, so this is a decent report.



Mainly this report is a relief. The last thing the market needs is some fresh signal of a double dip, or fresh damage to the manufacturing economy.

The market is actually slightly in the Green right now.

