May HSBC China PMI Rises Less Than Expected

HSBC China manufacturing PMI came in at 49.4 in May.

This was below the flash reading of 49.7, but up from a reading of 48.1 in April.

A reading below 50 indicates contraction.

The official PMI report showed manufacturing hit a five-month high of 50.8 in May.

Beijing announced a mini-stimulus to help stabilize growth. And on May 30, the State Council announced additional policy easing measures. This is expected to have helped business sentiment.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.