Housing Starts Miss Big: Down 10% To 593,000 In May

Analysts were expecting May housing starts of 655K, so this is obviously a big miss. That being said, there was obviously a reason that yesterday’s NAHB sentiment index came in so bad. Nobody in the industry seems to think we’re going to be building a lot of houses again, and this data seems to bear that out.



Dreams of a V-Shaped housing recovery seem to be fading by the day, especially with the expiration of the tax credits.

Dreams of a big housing recovery seem to be falling fast, especially with the expiry of the tax credit.

At 593,000, this is a 10% retrenchment in the annualized rate from last month.

The selloff in stocks has accelerated.

You can find the release here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.