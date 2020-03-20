The May federal budget has been scrapped and pushed to October, as the coronavirus makes forecasting almost impossible

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has scrapped the May Budget (Photo by Tracey Nearmy, Getty Images)

The May Federal Budget will no longer go ahead as planned, as the coronavirus scrambles the economic forecast.

Instead, the government plans to hand it down on 6 October when the dust settles.

The government is also expected to hand down a second stimulus package in the coming days.

The Federal Budget, which lays out major new government spending, won’t be handed down in May.

Addressing the nation on Friday afternoon, the Prime Minister and Treasurer announced it would be postponed until October as the coronavirus clouds the short-term outlook for Australia.

“Forecasting for budgets is difficult at the best of times, let alone when we’re in the midst of a global pandemic,” Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said. “I understand the states are making similar arrangements, and it’s important that we are able to deliver a budget at a time where there is more certainty about the economic environment, and that is planned for the first Tuesday in October.”

When the budget is handed down on 6 October, it’ll likely look very different to the version the Federal Government anticipated a few short months ago, when it was still confident it would fulfil a long-time Coalition promise Australia would return to a surplus.

While the coronavirus forced the Federal Government to give up those hopes weeks ago, the outlook for Australia’s economy has since deteriorated further. Its $17.4 billion stimulus package won’t be enough to avert a recession according to economists, as Australian unemployment gets set to jump to 7% or higher by October.

However, economists agree the outlook is clouded, with the coronavirus only likely to push expectations lower. Accordingly, the Coalition is now finalising a second stimulus package, expected to be far more significant, to offset that downside risk.

“There will be Australians over the next six months who, through no fault of their own, will find themselves with less work, with less income, and in the worst case, without a job,” Prime Minister Scott Morrison said. “That is going to happen. That’s going to happen to quite a number of people and it’s our job to ensure that we do as much as we possibly can to cushion that blow and to put the other arrangements in place.”

It’s expected to announce that package in the coming days, with industries from retail to the arts all anxious on what it might contain.

