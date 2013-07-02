Here Comes Factory Orders...

Factory orders for May are out at 10 a.m. ET.



Economists polled by Bloomberg are looking for factory orders to rise 2% month-over-month.

This compares with a 1% rise in April.

The factory order report gives more complete data on manufacturing than the durable goods report.

Investors will be watching this number after Monday’s ISM report showed that manufacturing expanded in June, after a contractionary reading in May.

This also follows on the PMI report that showed manufacturing expanding but at a slower pace.

