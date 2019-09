Another ugly regional survey.



Empire state manufacturing in May came in at 11.88 vs. estimates of 19.85, down from 21.70.

The prices paid jumped to 69.9 from 57.7.

The employment index edge up to 24.7 from 23.1, so although it’s a miss, there are internals that aren’t horrible.

Here’s a summary chart from the full report.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.