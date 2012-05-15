Empire Fed Manufacturing Report Crushes Expectations

Photo: John Moore/Getty Images

There’s still life in this economy!

The Empire Fed Manufacturing report smashed expectations at 17.09.

Analysts expected 9.0.

That’s also well ahead of last month’s 6.56.

ORIGINAL POST: The first of the regional Fed surveys to kick things off: May Empire Fed.

This survey measures the temperature of the manufacturing industry in the New York region.

Analysts expect a reading of 9.00 vs. last month’s 6.56.

