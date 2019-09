There’s a lot of economic data coming out today.



First up: Durable Goods orders for May.

This is always a volatile number, but analysts are expecting a rise of 3.0%.

Excluding transportation, the number is expected to drop by 0.5%.

We’ll have the number here LIVE at 8:30 AM ET.

