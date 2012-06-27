Durable Goods Surge Past Expectations, But Excluding Transportation They Were Weak

Photo: gotfirth / flickr

ORIGINAL POST: First big economic report of the day: Durable Goods Orders for may.Analysts are expecting a 0.5% increase. That would represent an improvement from the 0.2% increase in the month before.



This number is always pretty volatile, and frequently has a lot to do with Boeing sales.

We’ll have the number live at 8:30 AM ET.

UPDATE:

The number is out, and it’s pretty good, though not amazing.

Durable Goods orders for May rose 1.1%., which was well above the expectations of 0.5%.

But last month was revised down from 0.2% growth to -0.2%.

And excluding transportation orders, the number came in at +0.4%, below the 0.7% growth that was expected.

more to come…

