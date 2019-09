The number is out:



Basically a snooze.

Durable goods jumped 1.9%, which is better than expected.

Ex-transport, however, was only up 0.6%, vs. expectations of 0.9%.

Background: Durable goods is always volatile.

The official expectations:

Headline +1.5%

Ex-transportation +0.9%

Cap goods orders nondefesnese ex-aircraft +1.0%

