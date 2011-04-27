MAY DAY, MAY DAY!

No, nothing’s sinking. But we just wanted to remind you that this Sunday is May Day, which is already a traditional day of protests and strikes in Europe.



As the continent is gripped in austerity and bailout anger, it will take even bigger significance this year.

For example, shippers in Greece are planning a brief strike.

London will see big protests as well.

We expect it will be a very big day.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.