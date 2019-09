Photo: Flickr / justingaynor

ORIGINAL POST: Next datapoint of the day: May Consumer Confidence.Analysts expect an increase in the number from 69.2 to 69.6



We’ll have the number here LIVE at 10:00.

UPDATE:

May Consumer Confidence comes in at 64.9, well below expectations.

Analysts had expected a 69.6.

Last month as 68.7.

