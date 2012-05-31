LAYOFFS SURGE 66% IN MAY OVER LAST YEAR

ORIGINAL POST: The most jam-packed period of economic data reports that we can ever remember begins momentarily.



At 7:30 we get the Challenger Job Cuts report, which measures announced layoffs on a year-over-year basis.

There’s no analyst estimate, but last month there was an 11.2 per cent increase.

We’ll have the number right here.

UPDATE:

Layoffs surged 66 per cent in May according to Challenger, via Bloomberg.

The 61,887 announced cuts was the biggest rise in 8 months, according to Bloomberg’s Linda Yueh.

Here’s a full table of the layoffs by industry from the report.

Note that 27,754 are from computer-industry layoffs. That’s all about HP. Without that, the number wouldn’t have been quite that bad, although a layoff is still a layoff.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.