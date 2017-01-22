May confirms Trump meeting: 'I will be there as a female Prime Minister of the UK'

Prime Minister Theresa May confirmed that she will meet President Donald Trump on Friday in an appearance on the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show on Sunday morning.

Confirming the meeting the day after millions of women worldwide took to streets in support of women’s rights and other social issues, a day after Trump’s inauguration, May said that she will take Trump to task on anything “unacceptable” he says during their meeting.

“Whenever there is something that I find unacceptable, I won’t be afraid to say that to Donald Trump,” May told Andrew Marr.

“I will be there as a female Prime Minister of the UK, directly talking to him about the interests that we share,” she added.

May will hold talks with Donald Trump next week, becoming one of the first foreign leaders to meet with the US President.

Plans to meet Mrs May have reportedly been pushed forward by Steve Bannon, Mr Trump’s chief strategist. “possible future trading agreement” will be discussed between the UK and the US when Prime Minister Theresa May visits President Donald Trump this

May will discuss a “possible future trading agreement” between the UK and the US during the meeting with Trump, as well as “how we can build the special relationship,” she said.

During her interview with Marr, May repeatedly dodged a question on if she knew about a Trident nuclear missile malfunction revealed by the Sunday Times today.

“A serious malfunction in Britain’s Trident nuclear weapons deterrent was covered up by Downing Street just weeks before the crucial House of Commons vote on the future of the missile system,” the Sunday Times reported earlier.

Asked four times by Marr whether she had known of the in-flight malfunction May refused to answer, instead saying:

“I have absolute faith in our Trident missiles. When I made that speech in the House of Commons, what we were talking about was whether or not we should renew our Trident, whether or not we should have Trident missiles and an independent nuclear deterrent in the future.”

