5 Important Economic Reports Are Coming

Markets are getting banged up around the world this morning. And the U.S. markets haven’t even opened yet.



But futures are pointing to an ugly trading session with Dow futures down 148 points and S&P 500 futures down by 19 points.

And things will only get busier with a lot of economic data coming out.

Here’s a preview from Calculated Risk’s Bill McBride:

At 8:30 AM ET, the initial weekly unemployment claims report will be released. The consensus is for claims to decrease to 345 thousand from 360 thousand last week.

At 9:00 AM, FHFA House Price Index for March 2013. This was original a GSE only repeat sales, however there is also an expanded index that deserves more attention. The consensus is for a 0.9% increase.

Also at 9:00 AM, The Markit US PMI Manufacturing Index Flash for May. The consensus is for a decrease to 50.8 from 52.0 in April.

At 10:00 AM, New Home Sales for April from the Census Bureau. The consensus is for an increase in sales to 425 thousand Seasonally Adjusted Annual Rate (SAAR) in April from 417 thousand in March.

At 11:00 AM, Kansas City Fed regional Manufacturing Survey for May. The consensus is for a reading of minus 2, up from minus 5 in April (below zero is contraction).

