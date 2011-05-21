ARMAGEDDON: Here's How The World Will End Tomorrow According To Hollywood

In case you haven’t heard, some people are expecting the world to end tomorrow.
And the Internet, being what it is, has decided to play along. (Also, the New York Times.)
Of course, there is always the “what if?”
Fortunately Hollywood has spent years preparing us for just this moment.
So, what should you expect? We selected Hollywood’s best apocalyptic moments to give you a preview of what you might see Saturday evening at 6pm…
A rainy day turns into a flooding tidal wave across New York City in The Day After Tomorrow. Lesson learned: if you are running from a wave of water, it doesn't matter if you left something in the cab.
If streets are crumbling like in 2012, follow John Cusack's plan and swerve through traffic, side streets, and collapsing buildings to get to your private plane. Proceed to take off.
Run from any aliens and keep away from their vaporizing lasers (see: Tom Cruise in War of the Worlds).
J.J. Abrams' Cloverfield taught us that random explosions could decapitate world famous statues and grocery stores are a good place to hide. And, of course, your guests will leave your party.
We can't talk apocalyptic movies without talking about zombies. Not to worry, if this becomes the 'United States of Zombieland,' the CDC has some tips for coping.
If you miss Saturday's rapture, you might wake up on Sunday walking around deserted streets, like this scene from 28 Days Later. Don't forget your scrubs.
Vacant London
28 Days Later... -- MOVIECLIPS.com
If there is any way to beat a doomsday scenario, it's to send Bruce Willis to save us. Proof: Armageddon.
