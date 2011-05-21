DOOMSDAY: Here's How Sherri Shepherd Will Greet Jesus When He Arrives Tomorrow (VIDEO)

“The View” prepared themselves for the rapture today. In various ways.



Whoopi Goldberg thanked the viewers for being a great audience, while Joy Behar remarked that she’s considering getting married to her longtime boyfriend tonight — so that “til death do us part” doesn’t seem so daunting.

Sherri Shepherd, meanwhile, is seriously getting her affairs in order.

She cleaned up the house and says she’ll be sitting with her son — and that the two of them are leaving out cupcakes for Jesus.

We think there’s some mixed mythology going on here (Rapture, Santa Claus), but fair enough.

Video below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.