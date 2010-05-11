As Stocks Fall, Keep Your Eye On This Chart

Today is definitely going to be interesting if stocks continue to head lower and start meaningfully eating into yesterday’s gains.



Beyond the big indices, keep your eye on copper. Its recent fall below its 200-day MA is seen by some as a major bearish sign. Now it’s back above it, barely, though it’s heading down again this morning. If it weakens meaningfully some more, that will freak a lot of folks out.

Photo: StockCharts.com

