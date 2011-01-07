May 1, 2012: The Very Soonest Facebook Would Be *Forced* To Go Public

Photo: CBS 60 Minutes

Update: You know what? This is an interesting story we wrote, but new information has made another post way more relevant. Check it out here.Earlier: If you’re going to bet on the day when Facebook will finally “go public,” (though not necessarily IPO), we’ve got a solid guess for you.



If the SEC finds that the Goldman-DST-Goldman Clients $2 billion investment in Facebook pushes the company’s shareholder count above 500, the very soonest Facebook will forced to publicly disclose its financials will be May 1, 2012.

“Section 12(g)(1) says 120 days from the last day of its fiscal year when it passed the 500 shareholder threshold,” our favourite securities law professor, Adam Pritchard of Michigan, tells us.

“That’s the truth.”

