Ghislaine Maxwell once said she couldn't take a deposition because her mum was sick, but then was photographed at Chelsea Clinton's wedding, lawyers say

Ghislaine Maxwell avoided a deposition in 2009 by saying she was leaving the US because her mother was sick, but then shortly after attended Chelsea Clinton’s wedding in New York, according to Virginia Giuffre’s lawyers in a court document released on Thursday.

An appeals court in New York released the document along with a previously sealed 418-page deposition from Maxwell that occurred in 2016. The deposition is part of a 2015 civil case brought on by Giuffre, who has accused Maxwell of sex trafficking along with Jeffrey Epstein.

In 2009, Maxwell was subpoenaed for a deposition in a civil case against Epstein, Brad Edwards, one of Giuffre’s lawyers, said in the document. After planning a time and place for the deposition to occur, Maxwell claimed “at the eleventh hour” that her mother was very ill, saying she would be leaving the country with no plans to return, he said.

A short time later, after the deposition was cancelled, Maxwell appeared in photographs taken at Chelsea Clinton’s wedding in Rhinebeck, New York, “confirming the suspicion that she was indeed still in the country and willing to say anything to avoid her deposition,” Edwards said.

In her deposition, Maxwell denied the characterization. She said Giuffre’s lawyers messed it up, failing to respond to her attorneys. She said she did not believe there was a deposition scheduled when she left to visit her mother.

Maxwell is currently in jail, awaiting trial on criminal charges related to trafficking girls as young as 14 years old on behalf of Epstein.

