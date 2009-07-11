Maxine Waters Wants To Ban Credit Default Swaps

While Treasury Secretary Tim Geithner is up on Capitol Hill today testifying before a joint hearing of the House Financial Services and Agriculture committees on derivatives regulation, Congreeswoman Maxine Waters has introduced legislation to ban all credit-default swaps.

“Credit-default swaps are one of many contributing factors to the current economic crisis,” Waters, a California Democrat, said in a statement. “Preventing all credit-default swaps is essential to bringing stability to the market and preventing a similar crisis in the future.”

Does anyone think she even understands the what a credit default swap is?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.