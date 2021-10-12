Rep. Maxine Waters tweeted her Twitter account was ‘hacked’ and ‘erased,’ but Twitter said there was ‘no signs of account compromise’

Rep. Maxine Waters in June 2018. Patsy Lynch/MediaPunch /IPX/AP

California Rep. Maxine Waters in a tweet Tuesday morning claimed her account had been “hacked.”

But Twitter told Insider there were “no signs of account compromise” on Waters’ account.

In the tweet, Waters said she knew who was responsible and claimed she’d “take care” of it.

California Rep. Maxine Waters caused confusion late Tuesday morning when she claimed her Twitter account had been hacked and deleted despite the fact she was using it to send the message.

“I have been hacked and my Twitter account has been erased,” she wrote. “I know who has done this. I will take care of this,” she added in an 11:55 a.m., signing it “M. Waters.”

Waters has two Twitter accounts, as is typical for members of Congress. One account, @RepMaxineWaters, is her official account as a member of the US House of Representatives. Her second account, @MaxineWaters, is used as a personal and campaign account.

Neither account appeared to be erased, as Waters claimed. Besides the tweet Tuesday morning, Waters last tweeted from her official account on Monday. She hasn’t used her personal account since late June.

Representatives for Waters did not return Insider’s request for comment Tuesday.

A spokesperson for Twitter told Insider it couldn’t comment on Waters’ tweet specifically.

“We can’t comment on the Tweet, but, as is standard, we have open lines of communication with her office and have worked with them to ensure the account is secure,” the spokesperson said. “At this time, we’ve identified no signs of account compromise.”

According to ProPublica’s Politwoops project, which tracks deleted tweets from members of Congress, Waters deleted six retweeted tweets shortly after sharing them within the past 24 hours. It’s unclear if her tweet Tuesday referenced any of those deleted retweets.