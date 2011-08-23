Maxine Waters: "The Tea Party Can Go Straight To Hell"

Embattled Congresswoman Maxine Waters (D-CA), who is under investigation by the House Ethics Committee, is no fan of the tea party.



At an event in Los Angeles, Waters, who criticised President Barack Obama last week for failing to do more about job creation, said she’s prepared to fight in Congress for more jobs for her constituents.

“I’m not afraid of anybody,” she was quoted as saying by the local ABC affiliate. “This is a tough game. You can’t be intimidated. You can’t be frightened. And as far as I’m concerned, the ‘tea party’ can go straight to hell.”

Watch the video below (at about 1:45):



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.