Maxine Waters Says Congressional Black Caucus "Getting Tired" Of Covering For Obama

Photo: Flickr

Rep. Maxine Waters, a member of the Congressional Black Caucus, says the group is “getting tired” of making excuses for President Barack Obama’s job creation record.Speaking at Wayne State Community College in Detroit yesterday along with other members of the caucus, Waters, who is under investigation by the House ethics committee, said “we don’t put pressure on the president.”



Waters said Obama is not paying enough attention to the problems of some black Americans — with his three-day bus tour not stopping in black communities.

The exchange, transcribed by The Washington Examiner, is below:

“Let me tell you why. We don’t put pressure on the president because ya’ll love the president. You love the president. You’re very proud to have a black man — first time in the history of the United States of America. If we go after the president too hard, you’re going after us.”

“The Congressional Black Caucus loves the president too. We’re supportive of the president, but we’re getting tired, ya’ll. We’re getting tired. And so, what we want to do is, we want to give the president every opportunity to show what he can do and what he’s prepared to lead on. We want to give him every opportunity, but our people are hurting. The unemployment is unconscionable. We don’t know what the strategy is. We don’t know why on this trip that he’s in the United States now, he’s not in any black community. We don’t know that.”

“All I’m saying to you is, we’re politicians. We’re elected officials. We are trying to do the right thing and the best thing. When you let us know it is time to let go, we’ll let go.”

Watch the video of the exchange below:



