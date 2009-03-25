Maxine Waters Puts On Her Goldman Sachs Conspiracy Hat (CLIP)

Whenever they hold these banking hearings, there are two people we enjoy hearing from: Ron Paul and Maxine Water. Ron Paul because he challenges the administration on core questions of monetary theory and that’s fun. And Maxine Waters because, well, her questions are just crazy. And they confuse the hell out of whoever’s on the other end.



Enjoy Maxine Waters’ performance today, where she puts Geithner in knots.



