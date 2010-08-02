Maxine Waters To Face Ethics Trial Over Intervention In Struggling Bank

Controversial congresswoman Maxine Waters is set to face an ethics trial in the House over an alleged intervention in the bailout of a bank in which her husband owned stock, according to POLITICO.



This story has been brewing for a while.

Back in March, it was reported that Waters had made calls to the Treasury about the bank OneUnited, a minority-owned bank that got into trouble for stuffing itself on shares of Fannie and Freddie.

At the time of the calls, notes NYT, Waters’ husband had resigned form the board of the Boston-based bank, but still owned stock. Waters’ defence is that she’s been a defender of minority-owned banks in general, not just this particular one.

This is the second big ethics hit in recent days to Democrats, the previous one being the fresh charges against Charlie Rangel.

Obviously having Rangel and Waters facing these issues simultaneously is not something Democrats want to have going on come the November elections.

And as James Oliphant and Richard Simon in the LA Times note, to ignore the complicated racial politics — two lions of the Congressional Black Caucus coming uner charges at the same time — would be absurd.

