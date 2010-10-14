Maxine Waters Has A New Mortgage Idea, And It Sounds Like Someone Is Laughing At Her Off Camera

Maxine Waters was on CNBC this morning talking about foreclosure-gate and her proposal that would require banks to always offer a mortgage modification before foreclosing. It’s not going to happen, and it’s not clear she has it fully thought out, especially when Mark Haines asks her about who should take the loss in a modification.



But what’s weird is that it sounds like at time someone is laughing at her off screen. Could be wrong there, but listen for yourself right around the 1:43-1:44 mark (and also very early in the video). (via CrossingWallStreet)



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.