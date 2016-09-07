Maximise your financial trading knowledge in just 3 hours

The field of financial trading looks intimidating on the surface, but anyone can master the fundamentals with the right training. In just three hours, the Intro to Financial Trading Course can put you on a solid foundation for maximizing returns on your investments, and it’s on sale for only $6.50 AUD [$5 USD].

This short course will teach you how global markets work, the theory behind supply and demand, and which trading instruments are the most effective. With live classes, interactive Q&A sessions, and even one-on-one evaluations, this course makes your learning experience as personal as possible. Plus, it comes with free simulated trading software, so you can practice what you learn risk-free.

The Intro to Financial Trading Course normally retails for $167.70 AUD, but Business Insider readers can sign up for only $6.50 AUD [$5 USD], saving more than 90%.

Please note that all deals in the deals store are in US dollars. Additional shipping costs may apply for physical products.

