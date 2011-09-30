Instant MBA: Don't Toss Aside All The Crazy Ideas

By Sebastiaan ter Burg on Flickr



Today’s advice comes from Redesignme CEO Maxim Schram’s interview with Forrester: “Opinions, ideas, and feedback about products and services are floating around openly on the Internet. As a product developer, you should try to open up to this input. Whether it is about a new product idea or a concrete design, starting the conversation with end-users and even asking them to come up with product improvements is now easier than ever. The question is not IF the right idea comes along but WHEN.”

Schram’s market research firm believes strongly in the ability of consumers in the marketplace to inform better products and services for your company. And in a time when outsiders’ input — even unsolicited options — is so easy to find online, there’s no reason not to capitalise.

When engaging with your customer base, Schram says it’s important to keep an open mind. Some of the ideas you hear might be off base, but some will inevitably be catalysts for your next great business move. After all, who better to advise than your target market?

