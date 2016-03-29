A major men's magazine just featured a plus-size model on its cover

A men’s magazine that’s notorious for featuring scantily clad women is changing its ways.

Maxim will feature curvy model Ashley Graham on the cover of its latest issue, and according to Fashionista, it’s a first for the American edition of the magazine.

Graham was recently featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated’s swimsuit edition, a first for a plus size model. However, she was subject to some unfortunate backlash.



Though the move to place Graham on the cover appears to be a play to defy antiquated beauty standards, Racked has pointed out one sharp contrast between Graham’s cover and many of her predecessors’ covers: she’s not really baring all. Most other cover models before her were nearly naked, Racked explains, showing off their stomachs and sometimes their legs. Though Graham is technically nude — save for the shirt she’s holding in front of her — her stomach is still covered.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.