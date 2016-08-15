Max Whitlock's historic gold rush is the most-watched moment of the Rio 2016 Olympics so far

A historic day for Team GB at the Rio 2016 Olympics on Sunday had Brits glued to their TV screens — and Max Whitlock was the biggest draw.

As the gymnast and his team mate Louis Smith collected gold and silver medals for their pommel horse routines, BBC1’s audience hit its highest point of the Games to date.

Some 10.4 million viewers were watching the ceremony at 8.25 p.m., meaning BBC1 had a 45.5% share of the total television audience at the time.

It was the second time in one evening that Whitlock had topped the podium after he also won gold in the men’s floor exercise. It was Britain’s first-ever Olympic gymnastics gold.

Overall, BBC1’s coverage averaged 8.2 million viewers between 6.30 p.m. and 10 p.m. as Team GB went some way to collecting five gold medals and clinching the nation’s best day ever at an overseas Olympics.

