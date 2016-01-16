18-year-old F1 driver drove his $3 million race car down a ski slope

Max Verstappen is an 18-year-old Belgian and Dutch driver who finished 12th this past year in his first season in Formula 1.

Verstappen drives for Team Scuderia Toro Rosso, which is owned by Red Bull. It is through that relationship with Red Bull that set up one of the crazier stunts you will ever see performed with a car that costs about $3 million to build.

Red Bull had Verstappen drive his car on a ski slope.

To get the car to the top of the mountain, it was airlifted with helicopter.

The only obvious adjustment to the car appears to be the use of special tires with metal studs…

And chains on the tires.

It’s not clear how steep this cliff is, but it looks like something you would not want to slip off of in a car.

Fans lined the side of the course, which makes them arguably braver than Verstappen.

Verstappen did note after the run that performing the two “drifts” was one of his favourite parts of this stunt.

It is unclear how fast Verstappen was going, but it wasn’t slow.

“We can’t go much faster than this,” Verstappen said after the run. “Because it starts to be a bit too much bumpy.”

Verstappen added that the car was moving around a bit as he was on the course, motioning with his hands that the car was sliding side-to-side.

After going down the course, he turned around and went back up and that’s when he appeared to really let loose.

You can see the full run from Verstappen’s onboard camera here:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

And here is a longer version of the entire event. Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

NOW WATCH: 2015 was an incredible year for bizarre championships



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.