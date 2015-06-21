Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer loses perfect game with 2 outs in the 9th in the worst way possible

Washington Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer was one strike away from becoming the 24th pitcher in Major League history to throw a perfect game. Instead he had to settle for a no-hitter thanks to a controversial hit batter.

With two outs in the ninth inning and two strikes on the batter, Scherzer hit Jose Tabata with a pitch ending the bid for a perfect game (via MASN).





However, replays clearly showed that Tabata leaned into the pitch which should have negated the hit batter.

It is a ploy often used by batters and rarely called by the umpires. However, to do so in this situation, with the game no longer in doubt and a pitcher working on a perfect game, would be considered taboo by most in the game.

Scherzer did settle down and get the next batter out to preserve the no-hitter.

