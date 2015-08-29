Nationals pitcher who signed a $210 million contract bought his catchers luxury watches for catching his no-hitter and one-hitter

Rob Carr/Getty Max Scherzer and Wilson Ramos celebrate after Scherzer’s no-hitter.

Washington Nationals pitcher has room to be gracious to his teammates after signing a seven-year, $US210 million contract in the offseason.

According to Washington Post’s James Wagner, Scherzer used some of that money to buy his Hublot watches for catchers Wilson Ramos and Jose Lobaton Hublot after they caught for him during no-hitter and one-hitter games, respectively.

Scherzer threw the one-hitter on June 14 and the no-hitter on June 20, and a luxury watch for his catcher was the “thank you” both times.

As Wagner notes, Hublot watches can get pretty expensive:

It’s unclear how much Scherzer spent on the watches, but they retail anywhere from $US2,000 to $US80,000. (There are even a couple in the $US200,000-$US300,000 range.)

A quick Amazon search shows pieces that range from as high as $US37,000 to as low as $US6,375.

Lobaton said he was grateful for the gift, telling Wagner, “I told him he didn’t need to get me anything. But he did and it’s great.”

Scherzer told Wagner he is appreciative of his catchers:

“You always take care of your catchers. They’re out there working hard. We’re both thinking about how to outsmart the hitter. I have to have a lot of trust in what they do. They put in hard work, too, to make sure we as a team succeed and help me as an individual as well. If I pitch well, it helps the team. They’re a part of it.”

It’s not the first time Scherzer has taken care of his catchers. In 2014 after winning the Cy Young award, Scherzer bought his former catcher Brayan Pena a Rolex :

My first ROLEX EVER an appreciation gift from CY Young winner 2013 & good friend Max Scherzer!! pic.twitter.com/2vUo2njEra

— Brayan Pena (@cuban2727) October 27, 2014

