Comedian Pretends To Be A 'Former Obama Supporter' And Punks Fox News

Fox & Friends co-host Gretchen Carlson got pranked this morning, as the young, disillusioned “former Obama supporter” she thought she was interviewing turned out to be a stand-up comedian named Max Rice. Carlson introduced Rice as an unemployed college graduate who was forced to move back in with his parents after graduation. The exchange quickly turned awkward and rather painful, however. First, Rice addressed Carlson by saying, “Hello, Miss USA! It’s an honour.”



Carlson pointed out that she had actually been Miss America.

“Miss Universe, in my book,” Rice said.

The interview delved into more long, awkward pauses between exchanges as Rice downed coffee, said he was a huge Obama supporter and “met him in third grade,” and said he switched his allegiance to Romney because he lost a basketball game to a friend.

“Are you being serious about this interview or not?” Carlson said after a while, eventually telling him she was going to wrap things up because she was “not sure that you’re ready for primetime.”

It appears this was a stunt, as Rice is trying to make it as a stand-up comedian. Mediabistro found video of one of his sets in Austin, Texas, in January.

Here’s video of the Fox & Friends interview, courtesy of Mediaite:



