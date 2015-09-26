German researchers have created the most elaborate VR rig ever

Virtual reality devices come in a wide variety of extremes, from Google’s Cardboard headset (which is literally just cardboard and lenses) to HTC/Valve’s Vive (which requires a large empty room and a powerful computer).

Nothing, however, is as extreme as this virtual reality setup in Germany at the Max Planck Institute for Biological Cybernetics:





Whoa, right? It gets much more intense.



So, what would you do with such a device? Here are a couple of examples of VR applications that are already running in it:







Not exactly high-fidelity, but certainly makes sense given how this monstrosity works. It uses high-end tracking system so it knows exactly where the platform (and the person on it) are in the massive space. This gives the user an even larger sense that she’s inside the virtual world.



Check out the full video right here, care of the Max Planck Institute in Germany:

