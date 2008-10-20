"Max Payne" Saves 20th Century Fox—For Now

20th Century Fox had a rough summer, releasing a string of box-office disappointments. In fact, the studio hadn’t had a movie open at #1 since last spring’s Horton Hears A Who!, which debuted with $45 million.



The veteran hitmaker is well known for its ability to market anything (see What Happens in Vegas‘ 2nd place $20 million opening), and typically releases a few summer blockbusters so a summer with no hits was a shocker. We knew the streak would be broken eventually, but the film to finally do it was this weekend’s Max Payne. The Mark Wahlberg starring hit #1 with an estimated $18 million.

Who knows how long Fox will be able to maintain its perch. Max Payne only got a 17 per cent freshness rating on rottentomatoes.com. But for now, the streak is over, and 20th Century Fox is back on top.

Oliver Stone’s much-hyped Bush biopic W. meanwhile only pulled in roughly $10.5 million for a fourth-place finish. Guess the current political fervor really didn’t make people want to see that movie.

The rest of this weekend’s box-office estimates are here.

See Also: “Babylon A.D.” Bomb Has No Hope Of Saving Fox’s Terrible Summer Season

Despite Advertising Around Debates, The Movie “W.” Isn’t Grabbing Undecided Moviegoers

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.